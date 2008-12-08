The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Afro Samurai To 'Surge'

Namco Bandai Games America has announced Surge, a new studio and publishing label. While NBG's parent company is based in Japan, its US arm hopes that Surge will strengthen its Western ties.

According to Namco Bandai's Andrew Lelchuk: "Surge presents a significant milestone for Namco Bandai as it personifies our commitment to deliver compelling content for the discriminating player who is looking for games that are not only groundbreaking but also push the envelope."

The first title to wear the Surge brand is Afro Samurai. Other Surge titles are expected next year.

Namco Bandai's new "Surge" [CVG via Edge]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles