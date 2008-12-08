Afro Samurai To 'Surge'

Namco Bandai Games America has announced Surge, a new studio and publishing label. While NBG's parent company is based in Japan, its US arm hopes that Surge will strengthen its Western ties.

According to Namco Bandai's Andrew Lelchuk: "Surge presents a significant milestone for Namco Bandai as it personifies our commitment to deliver compelling content for the discriminating player who is looking for games that are not only groundbreaking but also push the envelope."

The first title to wear the Surge brand is Afro Samurai. Other Surge titles are expected next year.

