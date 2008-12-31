Ah, The Delicious Taste Of Tentacle Rape

When the folks at Mnemosyne aren't busy running MMORPG Rubies Of Eventide, the busy themselves with other pursuits, such as developing the world's first beverage with the great taste of anime tentacle rape.

Tentacle Grape is a caffienated grape soda that Mnemosyne is targeting at gamers, cosplayers, and comic book fans. It is also perhaps the best name I've ever seen for a product you actually ingest. You can currently pre-order the soda (pre-ordering soda?) in six-packs for US$15.99 plus shipping from the drink's website, with each order before January 5th eligible for free Tentacle Grape bumper stickers or condoms (soda pre-order bonuses?).

"Obviously I don't take the brand very seriously... we can't. The best I can do is develop products that I'd want to buy myself and frankly this is the right combination of ridiculous and delicious." Says brand creator, Dekker Dreyer.

I don't know about delicious yet, but they've hit ridiculous squarely on the head.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MNEMOSYNE RELEASES NEW SODA, TENTACLE GRAPE

NEW YORK, NY - December 29, 2008 -Mnemosyne LLC has teamed up with the people who brought you the Anime After Dark Film Festival to bring you a new taste sensation!

This new beverage, inspired by the genre of adult Japanese animation called Hentai, is a perfect caffeine rush for gamers, cosplayers, and comic book fans.

"Obviously I don't take the brand very seriously... we can't. The best I can do is develop products that I'd want to buy myself and frankly this is the right combination of ridiculous and delicious." Says brand creator, Dekker Dreyer.

Each 12oz glass bottle of Tentacle Grape comes with a collectors' edition label limited to the first thousand cases. Six packs are currently available for pre-order at www.tentaclegrape.com for $15.99 plus shipping. Orders before January 5th 2009 will be eligible for complimentary Tentacle Grape branded condoms or bumper stickers.

Additional flavors and label designs are slated for the third quarter of 2009.

ABOUT MNEMOSYNE: Mnemosyne develops and manages products for fans of genre entertainment. Founded in 2004, Mnemosyne runs the massively-multiplayer game "Rubies of Eventide", and builds geek-chic brands including "Tentacle Grape" soda, and Lolcattz (collectible card game).