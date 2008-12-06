Amazing 3D Nintendo Art Is, Well, Amazing

Japanese design team Tibori Design have a blog called Dotter Dotter. And that blog is nothing but a front for some of the best damn 8-bit-inspired pieces of digital art we've ever seen.

Game & Watch, Mario Kart, Mega Man, it's all there, it's all 3D, it's all shiny. There's a selection on the link, while the rest can be found at Tibori's blog.

Dotter Dotter [Tibori Design, via Super Frankie @ Hobby Blog]