American Consoles Use Enough Power In A Year To Run San Diego

This year, the National Resources Defence Council took a look at how much power is consumed running America's gaming consoles. Their findings? That America's gaming consoles suck up a whole lotta juice.

In total, consoles used up an estimated 16 billion kilowatthours per year. Which equates to around US$1 billion worth of power. Which is enough power to run all of San Diego - population 1.3 million - for a year.

We've already seen preliminary findings from this study - namely, how much money you can save by turning your consoles off - but seeing the overall stats laid out like this makes for some interesting reading.

Lowering the Cost of Play [NRDC, via Giz]

