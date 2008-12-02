The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

America's Army Devs Create Virtual Peace

Virtual Heroes - the developers behind the America's Army military simulator - have turned their hand to more socially useful, less killing-y areas with humanitarian aid simulator Virtual Peace.

Developed in collaboration with Duke University, Virtual Peace: Turning Swords to Ploughshares allows groups of students to enter a shared virtual world and take on different roles - from aid agency workers to government officials - and work with one another to tackle a humanitarian crisis.

The demo video after the jump gives a rough idea - in this case the crisis is Hurricane Mitch. While this is clearly not intended as a 'game' as such, it is interesting to see MMO-like tech being used in this way.

Virtual Peace: Turning Swords to Ploughshares [VirtualPeace.org via Slashdot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles