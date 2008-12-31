An In-Depth Resident Evil 5 Demo Graphical Comparison

The Resident Evil 5 demo looks stunning on both consoles. But when they're shown side-by-side, it appears one has a slight graphical edge over the other.

Dot50Cal over at The-Horror.com put together a great comparison gallery between the 360 and PS3 versions of the Resident Evil 5 demo. The conclusion? The 360 version seems to be noticeably sharper looking and has more effects and shadowing.



Now remember, these are just demos, so nothing is final here. Don't go jumping to any conclusions about the final game.



These are just a two examples of many. Dot50Cal uses a roll-over image method which makes showcasing the differences much easier (and better). I suggest you click below and check it out if this kind of thing interests you.

Biohazard 5 Demo Comparison (The-Horror.com)