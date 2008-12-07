The Best Headphones Of 2019

Anagrams Solve 'A Next Metal Gear' Riddle


Of course, now it all makes perfect sense! Hardcasual's Sam Ryan takes a swing at Konami's head-scratching MGS tease and comes up with three slightly — and we mean slightly — plausible answers for it.

The reasoning?

"A Next Metal Gear" isn't just broken English. It's not another sign that perhaps Hideo Kojima may not have the best grasp on how to put a sentence together, let alone an epic narrative. No, in all the genius that is Kojima, he's constructed... an anagram.

Here are two others. But which one is the real answer to it all?


"A Next Metal Gear": Decoded [Hardcasual]

