And The 5 Best-Selling PS3 Games Of All Time (In Japan) Are...

Famitsu have published a list showing the five best-selling PS3 games of all time in Japan. With exact sales figures and everything. And - no shock here - Metal Gear Solid 4 tops the list.

But what comes after it? Well, it makes for some depressing reading.

Here are the top 5, including lifetimes sales as of November 16.

1. Metal Gear Solid 4 - 671,706

2. Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds - 408,175

3. Dynasty Warriors 6 - 371,443

4. Dynasty Warriors: Gundam - 317,580

5. Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 - 316,533

People wonder why the PS3 is under-performing in Japan, that list is why the PS3 is under-performing in Japan.

Enterbrain: Best Selling PS3 Games In Japan So Far [PS3Hyper, via PS3F]