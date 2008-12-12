And The Best-Selling PC Games For November Were...

You've seen last week's charts, now see last month's PC sales charts. Courtesy of the NPD Group, we've got the twenty top-selling PC games in the US for the month of November.

And would you look at that. Lich King at #1. Lich King at #2. Then Call of Duty, then Spore. All as expected. As for Fallout 3 only managing to come in at #5, well, I know there are Steam and Direct2Drive sales to take into account, but you can see there that the bulk of those 4.7 million copies sold were on console.

1. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

2. World Of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Collector's Ed.

3. Call Of Duty: World At War

4. Spore

5. Fallout 3

6. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest

7. The Sims 2 Deluxe

8. Left 4 Dead

9. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

10. Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3

11. World Of Warcraft

12. The Sims 2 Mansion & Garden Stuff

13. Nancy Drew: The Haunting of Castle Malloy

14. EverQuest II: The Shadow Odyssey

15. Far Cry 2

16. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade

17. BioShock

18. Spore Creepty & Cute Parts Pack

19. IGT Slots: Little Green Men

20. Assassin's Creed

November's Best-Selling PC Games Revealed [Shacknews]