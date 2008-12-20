The Best Headphones Of 2019

And The Most Downloaded PSN Games Of 2008 Are...

A top 10 list of the most downloaded games on Sony's PSN for 2008 was released today. Did your favourite downloadable make it?

The list was revealed on Sony's PSN show Pulse earlier, with some surprises as you can see. It was noted that Pain was a free download for those who bought the Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 bundle, so that probably explains things a bit.

If that list looks kinda bleh, 2009 will be better, with games like Flower and Fat Princess coming!

1. Pain

2. High Velocity Bowling

3. Super Stardust HD

4. PixelJunk Monsters

5. Flow

6. Warhawk

7. Aquatopia

8. Tekken 5 Dark Resurrection

9. High Stakes Poker Edition

10. Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

(Pulse via PS3 Fanboy)

