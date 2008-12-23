The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Aperture Science - Happy (Holiday Name Here)

The crazed, homicidal machines at Aperture Science have taken the time out of their busy schedule of rectifying the living to wish the world a Happy (Holiday Name Here.)

It's a testament to the power of the Portal experience that even now, a year and several months after completing the game, a holiday rendition of Still Alive and a picture of a Weighted Companion Cube next to a Christmas Tree can get me all sniffling, remembering the joys of games past. You just want to wander right into the little clip and hug the Cube, mindless of the turret hiding in the corner. Damn you, Aperture Science, and Happy (Holiday Name Here). Live From Holiday Vault 07 [Aperture Science - Thanks Joel!]Update - Yes, it's from last year, but the happy little holiday feeling remains.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles