Aspyr Confirms Layoffs, Sources Say As Much As A Third

Aspyr today confirmed to Kotaku that yesterday's rumours of layoffs at their Austin-based studios are true.

The company declined to say how many people have been laid off, but did send this official statement to us.

"The current economic environment has forced Aspyr to make some tough decisions. The most difficult of which has been a reduction in staff and the loss of some very talented, valuable team members and friends. We have taken these steps in an effort to restructure to better meet the challenges ahead. No additional staff reductions are planned or expected, and operations will continue without interruption on all titles scheduled to ship in 2009 and beyond."

While the official number of people laid off this week weren't released, we've heard that as many as a third of the staff were let go.

Founded in 1996, the developer is probably best known for their work porting PC titles like Call of Duty 4 and Sims 2 to the Mac. They also published ports of Guitar Hero III to the PC and Mac and published 1701 A.D.

