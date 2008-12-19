At Least 28 Video Game Movies In Production

Examiner.com put together a nice list of every video game movie scheduled to come over the next few years. Did you know someone is actually making a Joust movie?

Keep in mind, however, that these dates are not cemented at all. Some of these films are still in very early planning stages and could possible be scrapped down the road. For example, I doubt Cold Fear and Fear Effect will be coming out by the end of this year. I went ahead and linked them all to their IMDB page (you're welcome!), but some need pro passes for access. Let me know if there are any missing from the list, please.

View the full mega-list right after the jump!

Cold Fear (2008)

Fear Effect (2008)

Area 51 (2009)

Castlevania (2009)

Clock Tower (2009)

Halo (2009)

Kane & Lynch (2009)

The Legend of Spyro (2009)

Metal Gear Solid (2009)

Onimusha (2009)

Sabotage 1943 (2009)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009)

Spy Hunter (2009)

The Suffering (2009)

Tekken (2009

Warcraft (2009)/World of Warcraft (2011)

Bioshock (2010)

Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars (2010)

Driver (2010)

Earthworm Jim (2010)

Gears of War (2010)

God of War (2010)

Joust (2010)

King of Fighters (2010)

Mortal Kombat (2010)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)

Resident Evil 4 (2010)

Splinter Cell (2010)



28 video games being made into movies... Will they suck? (Examiner.com)