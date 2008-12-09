Atari Buys City Of Heroes Devs

You keep on with that resurging, Atari! It's just been announced that the once-beleaguered publisher have bought MMO developer Cryptic Studios. Who you may know from their little game City of Heroes.
Or if not that, then you may know them from the upcoming Star Trek Online. The deal is performance-based, and at the moment will include three games: Champions Online, due next year, Star Trek Online, due in 2010, and a third, secret game due in 2011.
Atari acquires Cryptic Studios [GI.biz]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink