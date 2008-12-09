Atari Buys City Of Heroes Devs

The Best Headphones Of 2019

You keep on with that resurging, Atari! It's just been announced that the once-beleaguered publisher have bought MMO developer Cryptic Studios. Who you may know from their little game City of Heroes.

Or if not that, then you may know them from the upcoming Star Trek Online. The deal is performance-based, and at the moment will include three games: Champions Online, due next year, Star Trek Online, due in 2010, and a third, secret game due in 2011.

Atari acquires Cryptic Studios [GI.biz]

