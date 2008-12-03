Atari Narrows Down Ghostbusters Release Date

The Best Headphones Of 2019

It's been a long, strange trip for Ghostbusters: The Video Game, but we're one step closer to the end today as Atari announces a June 2009 multi-platform release for the eagerly anticipated title.

Atari confirmed the narrower release window at the Atari Live showcase event in London, England, earlier today, with simultaneous releases planned for the PS3, PS2, Wii, DS, Xbox 360, and PC. For those of you not following the Ghostbusters game saga, the title was picked up for publishing by Atari back in October, after Activision Blizzard dropped the title along with a whole slew of planned Sierra publications. We'll know whether or not we should be thanking Atari in about six months.

Ghostbusters coming summer 2009 [CVG]

