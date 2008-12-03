Atari Reviving Baldur's Gate, D&D, Test Drive Unlimited

Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights, Dungeons & Dragons and Test Drive Unlimited haven't been forgotten by Atari. The publisher plans to bring each of those series back to its line-up — but not until after 2009.

Atari revealed its intentions to revisit and resuscitate some of its better known properties at a press conference in the UK today, pointing to some of its most beloved hits as a focus for 2010 and beyond. The rebounding publisher diverted focus to its next-year line-up, according to Eurogamer, which includes Ghostbusters, The Witcher for consoles and the recently announced Ready 2 Rumble Revolution.

While Atari's been supporting Neverwinter Nights 2 in the form of expansion packs, the Baldur's Gate series has been quiet since the release of Baldur's Gate II: Throne of Bhaal, with the spin-off series Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance petering out in 2004. Sequels to both would be very welcome, my new Atari overlords.

We suppose the only question is: who's going to develop the next Baldur's Gate? BioWare, now owned by EA, has already moved on to its own "spiritual successor" Dragon Age.

As far as another Test Drive, Developer Eden Games is rumoured to have already started work on a sequel to Test Drive Unlimited as of earlier this year.

