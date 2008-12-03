Atari Snatches Up Rez Creator For New Wii Game

The all-new Atari adds another heavy hitter to its line-up: Rez creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi's Q Entertainment. The publisher announced today that it is bringing Q's next music-based game, (tentatively?) dubbed QJ, to the Nintendo Wii.

That's all Atari was willing to announce about QJ, according to a report from CVG. It showed a logo and flew in Mizuguchi himself, but it kept the actual game under wraps — probably until the Spike TV VGAs, we assume, since it seems to be hoarding all the exclusives.

Atari will also be publishing a Q Entertainment compilation disc featuring Rez HD, Lumines Live and Every Extend Extra Extreme, packed with downloadable content. Smart.

Mizuguchi reveals new game [CVG]