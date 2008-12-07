The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Atari's Harrison is Console-Agnostic When it Comes to Kissing Arse

Phil Harrison, former Sony and current Atari exec, has heaped love on PlayStation Home, saying his former company "brilliantly realised" its goal. Then he smoochy-smoochied the NXE. Hey, it's all bidness, right?

Harrison, in comments to Eurogamer during last week's Atari Live event, said Sony "will have a very successful platform" with [email protected], begun under his tenure. Phil's said he's in on the beta, which Sony says will launch for all users by the end of this month. Harrison left Sony for Atari back in March.

Regarding Xbox Live's new dashboard: "I was quite impressed actually with some of the things that [Microsoft has]done," he said. "They're just scratching the surface of what the whole industry recognises is that customisation, socialisation and community platforms are going to be just as important as the games themselves."

Wait, didn't he say anything nice about Nintendo, too? UH-OH CONTROVERSY. Kidding. But the man's got titles to publish and games to sell, on both consoles, so praising both, like a mother who makes sure to compliment her less-favourite son, is to be expected.

Harrison: Home is "Brilliantly Realised" [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles