Atlus Makes Light Of ESRB Leaks

After having three of their upcoming titles discovered on the Entertainment Software Ratings Board website before they were even announced, Atlus decided to just go with the flow, revealing a brand-new PR strategy.

Following Silconera's discovery of My World, My Way, Steal Princess, and The Dark Spire via the ERSB website (the US ratings board equivalent of Australia's own OFLC), Atlus PR master and possible robot Aram Jabbari issued a press release announcing their new, ESRB-centric PR system in a press release titled, "ATLUS TO MAKE ALL FUTURE GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS THROUGH ESRB WEBSITE."

What a brilliant idea! I look forward to the day when I can get rid of all of my news feeds and PR emails and simply visit the ESRB website for all of my gaming news needs. Hit the jump for the full release.

ATLUS TO MAKE ALL FUTURE GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS THROUGH ESRB WEBSITE

Unprecedented move to revolutionize game reveals

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — DECEMBER 4, 2008 — Atlus U.S.A., Inc. today turned gaming PR on its head with the news that all future Atlus game announcements will be revealed first on the ESRB website.

"Our experiment has been a rousing success," said Aram Jabbari, Manager of PR and Sales, beaming. "Allowing information about our upcoming titles to be silently posted on ESRB's website has been a triumph, and we've decided to abandon all direct, overt disclosures of our future games in favour of quietly allowing the posting of new titles onto ESRB.org. Every other publisher puts their press releases out there in the same distribution channel, and sometimes the news gets overlooked. By sneaking all future game announcements onto the ESRB website for just a handful of passionate editors to find, we distance ourselves from industry conventions."

Atlus will start this groundbreaking game launch tactic in 2009, and hopes to continue the practice as long as it remains effective.

"We're sure we'll have everyone doing this at some point, following in our footsteps. And maybe at some point it will force us to change direction. But in the mean time, we really feel that indirectly leaking all future game announcements and hoping a few people stumble upon them and tell everyone they know is the best way to go at this juncture."

####

Atlus Has A Sense Of Humor About ESRB Leaks [Siliconera via Game Politics]