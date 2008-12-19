Atlus Unleashes Hammerin' Hero On PSP

Atlus once again takes care of its fans first with an exclusive reveal of their upcoming PSP title Hammerin' Hero delivered directly to their Atlus Faithful community.

Rather than try to piece through the scattered description of the Irem-developed game delivered to my inbox as via the mailing list, I instead give you the much more concise description from the YouTube version of the official trailer, which I've also conveniently posted below.

Gen-san hammers away at corporate evil across Japan and the world in this vibrant, action-based comic adventure that unfolds fully voiced in English and Japanese languages! Choose from a variety of jobs, including sushi chef, baseball player, and diver, to give Gen different costumes and attacks as he fights through 12 crazy stages. Along the way, make allies in battle, collect loads of items, and even unlock two more playable characters!

Meanwhile, back in the email, Atlus also mentions that the game will support two-player via ad hoc wireless, so you can pummel things into oblivion with a friend at your side.

The game is due out March 3rd for the PSP. Hit up the link below for more info!

Hammerin' Hero [Official Website]