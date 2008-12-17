Axl Rose: Activision Involved In 'Low Life Chicanery'

Axl Rose wants everyone to believe the band that put out Chinese Democracy was Guns N Roses! It wasn't. Axl Rose also wants us to believe that Activision are bad people! OK, we're listening.

During what can only be called an epic rant, the Gunners frontman has gone to town on Activision, accusing them of...well, something. To be honest, the rant is difficult reading, but you can gather what you will from this:

It doesn't bother me unless it's being done at my expense and or to keep [Slash]associated as in Guitar Hero. Him being Guitar Hero's fine but not when Activison in using Jungle, having Yahoo use Sweet Child unauthorized, claims no involvement with Slash, his or anyone's image or VR or anyone or anyone's music in either camp in promotion or commercials etc. I wasn't broadsided. I read about it as it moved along but Activision continually denied it right up to the release. That's some low life chicanery on all their parts. Yes Slash was in Guns and on Jungle (and the whole I came to him for his riff is as much crap as him saying he brought Locomotive and Coma in as complete songs) and he has rights to perform it but not to be represented in this context in association with Guns. And since they weren't granted the licence it'll take some sorting.

Pretty sure there's a legal threat or two amongst all that rambling.

Good luck pleading your case, Axl. Might want to be a little more concise on the courtroom floor.

