Banjo Kazooie Googly Eyes XBLA This Week

Xbox Live Arcade is getting a massive dose of big, bright eyes this Wednesday as Rare's classic Banjo-Kazooie finally lands on Xbox Live Marketplace. Relive the Nintendo 64 experience with authentically blurry textures!

You know the story: save Tooty from Gruntilda while traversing green grass levels, red magma levels and white ice levels, collecting all sorts of gold things along the way. Cost to you is just 1200 Microsoft Points — if you didn't have the foresight to pre-order Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts and get it for free. But you really can't put a price on Jiggy collecting now, can you?

    LOL to anybody that didn't pre-order just to get the card. Been playing this for a week. Not sure if it holds up to be honest, it's all a bit clunky mechanically.

    And I'm sorry, 1200 points? You can probably get an N64 and copy of the game for that price nowadays. Particularly stings when you consider that the new Banjo game is a BUDGET tite. They trying to say this is worth as much as Braid or SSF2THDR? Cmon!

