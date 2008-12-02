Banjo Kazooie Googly Eyes XBLA This Week

Xbox Live Arcade is getting a massive dose of big, bright eyes this Wednesday as Rare's classic Banjo-Kazooie finally lands on Xbox Live Marketplace. Relive the Nintendo 64 experience with authentically blurry textures!

You know the story: save Tooty from Gruntilda while traversing green grass levels, red magma levels and white ice levels, collecting all sorts of gold things along the way. Cost to you is just 1200 Microsoft Points — if you didn't have the foresight to pre-order Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts and get it for free. But you really can't put a price on Jiggy collecting now, can you?