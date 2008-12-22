Banjo Text Boost Patch is a Go

If you're gaming on a smallish standard-def TV, or if you're one of those people who subscribe to the large-print Reader's Digest, good news: the patch enlarging Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts' text is now out.

This had caused problems because there's no voice acting in the game, and certain underpowered rigs made it difficult to read the dialogue which, in addition to being clever, contains clues and instructions and such. Originally Rare wasn't gonna fix it, but then someone cracked the whip and they got it out, albeit a month and a half later. Enjoy.



