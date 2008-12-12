The Best Headphones Of 2019

Barack Obama - The Game

As President Bush runs down the clock, the world is waiting to see how Barack Obama will handle the second-toughest job in the world. (the first being whoever has to playtest the Imagine Games)

Thanks to French developers Eversim, PC gamers will be able to play along with the new Prez in Commander in Chief - a geo-political sim that launches on Inauguration Day (January 20th)

The game promises to model the economy, energy, national security, terrorism, and "all things politics". You can even assemble a Cabinet by 'building' politicians from a collection of personality types and attitudes - not unlike the way focus groups mould our real political masters, one supposes.

"Inaugural" Video Game Puts Players in Obama's Shoes [Appscout]

