Batmobile Makes iPhone Drive-By

Glu Mobile brings the caped crusader to the iPhone for the first time with The Dark Knight: Batmobile, a mini-game featuring the movie version of Batman's ride.

The game serves as the debut of the Glu Snax line of iPhone titles, which featured bite-sized snippets of game play for a low prince - in this case, only $US.99. In this case you get what you pay for. Pilot the Batmobile from Batman's underground base across the rooftops using the touch screen to angle jumps, activate afterburners, and fire weapons. All in all it's pretty much a minute worth of gameplay. It's quite nicely done and well thought out, but only a minute long. Interesting though, in a very quick diversion sort of way. Check it out on an iPod Touch or iPhone near you to see for yourself.