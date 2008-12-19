Battlefront III Hidden In R2 Unit, Smuggled To Rebellion

Lots of rumours flying around today concerning Timesplitters developer Free Radical. So one more - this time concerning the future of their "Star Wars project" (ie Battlefront III) - won't hurt you.

According to a report on GI.biz, the game (which is supposed to be the reason behind the studio's woes after they lost the deal) has been handed over to Rebellion. You may know Rebellion as the guys who port a ton of games to handheld consoles.

Or, on a more promising note, you may know them as the guys behind the original Aliens vs Predator on PC, one of the best - and most underrated - shooters of all time.

