Behold, Japan's Winning LittleBigPlanet Costume

For the launch of LittleBigPlanet, there were a number of design-a-sackboy competitions. We've already seen some winners, like the plantboy. Now, here's another!

This is the winner from the Japanese design competition. He's designed by Mixedlemon, and turned up on the Japanese PlayStation Store today. Seeing as almost everything else that's turned up on the Japanese store made its way to the West, don't be surprised to see it later in the week.