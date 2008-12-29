Best Game Ads? No, These Are The Worst Game Ads

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Sure, video game ads are (generally) a classy, expensive affair these days, but in previous days, things weren't so high-brow. They were dorky, they were cheap, they were low-brow.

Doesn't mean they're not worth celebrating, though! Which brings us to the fourth instalment of 1UP's "The Best Worst Videogame Ads", which this time around feature the Jaguar, Phantasy Star and one of the dumbest PR moves from a former console manufacturer that has a history of making dumb PR moves.

Oh, and Rise of the Robots 2. With see-through robot boobies.

The Best Worst Videogame Ads Part 4 [1UP]

