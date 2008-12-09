Billy Bob Thornton And Dennis Hopper Voice...Deadly Creatures?

Deadly Creatures makes the predatory leap from interesting to extremely interesting as THQ announces quirky Hollywood talents Billy Bob Thornton and Dennis Hopper as voice talent for the nature documentary turned video game.

THQ has announced that the two actors will be voicing human characters in the game, unfortunately not covering the lead roles of Scorpion and Tarantula, which is a shame as I couldn't imagine a more appropriate casting.

"What surprised me about Deadly Creatures is how it looks...like watching a movie," said Billy Bob Thornton. "The scorpion and tarantula are like two actors meeting up for a gun fight."

If you ask me, this is terrible news, but then I am an arachnophobe who is also a big fan of Hopper and Thornton. I just have to figure out if their voices will be enough to keep me from getting that itchy, jumpy feeling I am getting right just imagining playing the game.

Billy Bob Thornton and Dennis Hopper to Voice Characters in THQ's Wii-Exclusive, Deadly Creatures™

Award Winning Actors Bring Triple-A Talent to Action-Thriller Wii Title

THQ Inc. (NASDAQ:THQI) today announced that Academy Award® Winning actor Billy Bob Thornton and Academy Award® Nominated actor Dennis Hopper are lending their famous voices to THQ's new action thriller Wii™ game: Deadly Creatures™. Critically recognised as a unique, one-of-a-kind Wii experience, Deadly Creatures is scheduled to hit retail outlets worldwide in February 2009.

"Gamers are really going to love Deadly Creatures," added Dennis Hopper.

"Billy Bob Thornton and Dennis Hopper's involvement as the voice talent for the human characters in Deadly Creatures is a testament to the game's high level of quality," said Nick Wlodyka, General Manager, Rainbow Studios. "The AAA talent helps bring this cinematic storyline of greed and betrayal to life in a one-of-a-kind action-thriller exclusively on Wii."

Deadly Creatures has been recognised by top media outlets as a very unique, stylized Wii experience.

About Deadly Creatures

Deadly Creatures is a 3rd person action-thriller set amidst a desert world of venomous terror, exclusively for Wii. Players control an armoured Scorpion and a deadly Tarantula as they fight for survival against Gila monsters, lizards, black widows and many more terrifying creatures. Featuring intuitive motion controls and a deep combo-based combat system, Deadly Creatures is a thrilling mix of brutal, creature-crushing action and suspenseful exploration of vast 360 degree desert and man-made environments. Gamers will explore this darkly compelling story through the eyes of two of the world's most deadly creatures.