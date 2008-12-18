The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

BioShock Doll Collectors: Get Your Little Sisters Now

2K Games has listened to its legions of fans demanding little ceramic ladies to pair with their Big Daddy collectibles. BioShock's Little Sister has her own unarticulated action figure. And now you can buy it.

The Little Sister figure is available on the Take-Two store right now and supposedly in very limited quantities. This is a one-time production, they say, if that lights a fire under your arse. This three-inch tall recreation of the girl rich in ADAM can be yours for just ten bucks, a deal at just $3.33 per inch!

Now all we need is a water-tight Rapture play set for bath time and we're all set. It'll be better than an Ewok Village and Capsella combined!

Little Sister Figurine [Take-Two Store]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles