Black College Football Experience To Support Rock Band Drum Kit

When last we looked at Nerjyzed Entertainment's Black College Football: The Experience we noted that the game was due to have some kind of half-time rhythm minigame. But what, why and how?

Turns out that in between two meaty chunks of Unreal 3 engine powered football there will be a sliver of tasty Drumline relish. Frankly, I have no idea where I am going with this food based metaphor. Maybe there will be a side of gameplay and plenty of graphical.. cutlery? I'll stop now.

Anyway, the big news is that you will be able to join your team's drumline using the Rock Band drum controller. We have no idea if the controller will stand up to the pounding it will surely be taking, but it is a cool idea and a nice way to add value and - dare we say it - synergy between two quite different titles.

