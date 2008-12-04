Blizzard Bringing Massive Ads To Battle.net

In-game advertising group Massive announced it has signed with Blizzard Entertainment today, feeding the Starcraft and Diablo publisher ads through its Battle.net service. But don't expect to see any actual ads in those games.

Blizzard COO Paul Sams put the fire out before it started, stating in the press release, "This partnership does not include in-game advertising, as Massive understands and respects our stance against advertising that might detract from gameplay or offend our players." That's the way you do it — I mean, no one wants to be distracted by American Apparel ads while trying to fend off a Zerg swarm.

The full press release, announcing the contractual marriage between the World of Warcraft developer and Massive, is after this.

Massive Inc. and Blizzard Entertainment Form Multi-Year Advertising Relationship

Massive teams with Blizzard Entertainment for ads on its Web sites and Battle.net online game service.

NEW YORK — Dec. 3, 2008 — Massive Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Microsoft Corp. and a leading network for video game advertising, and Blizzard Entertainment Inc., a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software, announced today a multi-year deal that names Massive as the exclusive advertising service provider for Blizzard Entertainment®'s Web sites and Battle.net® online game service in the U.S., Canada, Europe, South Korea and Australia.

In addition, Massive has teamed with Intergi Inc., the world's largest Web-based video game and interactive entertainment network and advertising representation company, to manage Web-based advertising to reach Blizzard's audience of core gamers and gaming enthusiasts. Intergi is powered by the Microsoft Atlas AdManager platform to deliver client advertising across its network of more than 700 sites.

Through this relationship, Massive will serve advertising to a highly engaged audience that visits Blizzard Entertainment's collection of heavily trafficked Web sites and plays using Battle.net, the company's online game service with millions of active users. On Battle.net, players can meet online to play with one another in Blizzard Entertainment's "StarCraft®," "Warcraft®" and "Diablo®" series of games, including the upcoming "StarCraft II" and "Diablo III." Blizzard Entertainment's Web sites include the home page for the enormously popular "World of Warcraft®," a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) with over 11 million subscribers throughout the world.

"Our partnership with Blizzard Entertainment aligns Massive with the creative powerhouse behind some of the most renowned real-time strategy games of all time, as well as the world's most popular MMORPG," said JJ Richards, general manager of platform services for the Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Group at Microsoft. "This deal builds on Massive's top-tier network of console games by giving us immediate credibility on the PC. And with Intergi, we are working with a highly targeted partner that knows the gaming audience to take a brand's campaign from the Web site into the Battle.net game network."

"Our decision to partner with Massive was based on several important factors, including their technical expertise, global sales presence, and willingness to work with us to ensure advertisements appear only in contexts and environments that make sense," said Paul Sams, chief operating officer of Blizzard Entertainment. "This partnership does not include in-game advertising, as Massive understands and respects our stance against advertising that might detract from gameplay or offend our players."

"We are thrilled to work with two industry pioneers; both Massive and Blizzard are two of today's leading names in the world of gaming, and their confidence in our network and advertising representation services is a true testament to what Intergi offers when it comes to reaching today's gaming enthusiast," said Jayson Dubin, CEO of Intergi.

