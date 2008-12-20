The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Blizzard Launches StarCraft II Battle Reports

Blizzard has launched the first of their StarCraft II Battle Reports, featuring a 20 minute Protoss versus Terran match in an early alpha of the game with a full commentary accompanying the action.

IT actually plays out like a sports match between two of StarCraft II's associate game balance designers, Matt Cooper and David Kim. The commentary is delivered by the game's lead designer Dustin Browder, along with e-Sports member Robert Simpson, who provide insight into the strategies employed by the two players. It's actually a rather interesting setup they have for commentating on matches, and despite the length of the video I found myself watching to the very end. I'm not a very big fan of StarCraft, but I could become of a fan of watching other people play it.

StarCraft II Battle Report 1 [StarCraft II via StarCraft Wire.Net]

Comments

  • BrendanT Guest

    If anyone is interested in seeing some great commentary of Korean Starcraft matches, do a search for Klazart on youtube. Good stuff.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles