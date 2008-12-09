The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Boom Blox Does 8-Bit

LittleBigPlanet may be the stunt-modder's level design palette of choice these days, with some truly spectacular creations, but its not the only game in town.

Speilbergian Wii favourite Boom Blox comes with a nifty level editor too, and someone has spent a lot of time waggling that WiiMote to create Boom Bloxified recreations of 8-bit classic including Galaga, Duck Hunt, Pac-Man and Donkey Kong.

8 Bit Games Recreated in Boom Blox [GoNintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles