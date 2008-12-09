Boom Blox Does 8-Bit

LittleBigPlanet may be the stunt-modder's level design palette of choice these days, with some truly spectacular creations, but its not the only game in town.
Speilbergian Wii favourite Boom Blox comes with a nifty level editor too, and someone has spent a lot of time waggling that WiiMote to create Boom Bloxified recreations of 8-bit classic including Galaga, Duck Hunt, Pac-Man and Donkey Kong.
8 Bit Games Recreated in Boom Blox [GoNintendo]
