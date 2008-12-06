Boys Hang Kitten With Game Controller, Sheriff Blames GTA

Two Arizona boys have admitted to local law enforcement that they strangled a four month old cat with a video game controller and stoned it to death. Who's to blame? Grand Theft Auto.

Yes, GTA even kills kittens. That's according to Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio who, according to a local news report talked about the connection. "This game allows players to kill cops and rape women," Arpaio explained. "It's little wonder why they perpetrated such violence against that little animal."

The report states that the two boys, ages six and seven, strung up the kitten with what appears to be a PlayStation 2 controller after playing an unspecified entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. The boys will not be charged with animal cruelty due to their age. And I'm off to drink!

2 boys use video game controller wire to hang kitten [AZfamily via GamePolitics]