Boys Hang Kitten With Game Controller, Sheriff Blames GTA

Two Arizona boys have admitted to local law enforcement that they strangled a four month old cat with a video game controller and stoned it to death. Who's to blame? Grand Theft Auto.

Yes, GTA even kills kittens. That's according to Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio who, according to a local news report talked about the connection. "This game allows players to kill cops and rape women," Arpaio explained. "It's little wonder why they perpetrated such violence against that little animal."

The report states that the two boys, ages six and seven, strung up the kitten with what appears to be a PlayStation 2 controller after playing an unspecified entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. The boys will not be charged with animal cruelty due to their age. And I'm off to drink!

2 boys use video game controller wire to hang kitten [AZfamily via GamePolitics]

Comments

  • mikezombie777 Guest

    I really can't understand the mindset of people who do this kind of thing. I suppose nobody really can. What could possibly posses a six and seven year old to hang a kitten and stone it to death? Nobody, let alone people under the age of 10, should even been thinking such dark thoughts. These kids are obviously the product of extremely messed up parents. No video game triggers that kind of behavior. You can't rape people in GTA lulz. What an idiot. These kids are just psychopaths. Normal people don't even seriously contemplate such sick and disturbing behavior.

    They might as well just be strapped to a table and have a nice big dose of potassium chloride injected into their wrists NOW, because they'll be heading in that direction anyway. The only difference is if it's not done now they'll probably end up killing someone. I give it 12 years tops. While they're at it please PLEASE execute the parents as well to stop them from breading.

    0
  • Remis Vancosid Guest

    @ mikezombie777
    "While they're at it please PLEASE execute the parents as well to stop them from breading."

    HOW DARE YOU CONDEMN THE ACT OF BREADING! The act of adding bread crumbs to meat is a delicious past time! OUR FORE FATHERS DIED FOR THEIR RIGHT TO BREAD, YOU CAN'T TAKE THAT AWAY FROM THEM!

    0
  • Anonymouse Guest

    I ♡ Breading

    0
  • LazyAza Guest

    I don't know whats more rage inducing, the fact two kids killed a DEFENSELESS BABY ANIMAL or the fact the IDIOT police officer blamed a game that is CLEARLY not meant to be played by children for there actions. >:O

    And where were the parents responsible for raising such horrible children and buying them games they shouldn't have access to?, yeah nowhere to be seen as freaking usual.

    0
  • wballz @Matt

    GTA lets you rape women? he must be talking about a different GTA to the one i've been playing, all the virtual sex i've had in GTA has been entirely consensual :)

    0

