Boys Hang Kitten With Game Controller, Sheriff Blames GTA

Two Arizona boys have admitted to local law enforcement that they strangled a four month old cat with a video game controller and stoned it to death. Who's to blame? Grand Theft Auto.
Yes, GTA even kills kittens. That's according to Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio who, according to a local news report talked about the connection. "This game allows players to kill cops and rape women," Arpaio explained. "It's little wonder why they perpetrated such violence against that little animal."
The report states that the two boys, ages six and seven, strung up the kitten with what appears to be a PlayStation 2 controller after playing an unspecified entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. The boys will not be charged with animal cruelty due to their age. And I'm off to drink!
I really can't understand the mindset of people who do this kind of thing. I suppose nobody really can. What could possibly posses a six and seven year old to hang a kitten and stone it to death? Nobody, let alone people under the age of 10, should even been thinking such dark thoughts. These kids are obviously the product of extremely messed up parents. No video game triggers that kind of behavior. You can't rape people in GTA lulz. What an idiot. These kids are just psychopaths. Normal people don't even seriously contemplate such sick and disturbing behavior.
They might as well just be strapped to a table and have a nice big dose of potassium chloride injected into their wrists NOW, because they'll be heading in that direction anyway. The only difference is if it's not done now they'll probably end up killing someone. I give it 12 years tops. While they're at it please PLEASE execute the parents as well to stop them from breading.