Braid PC Coming Early Next Year

PC gamers eager to get a taste of the innovative gameplay of Jonathan Blow's Braid will have to wait a few more months to get their hands on the award-winning title.
Original scheduled for a late 2008 release, Blow cites the kind of common sense so many large publishing companies tend to ignore as his reason for the new release window of February-March 2009.
I had originally announced the release date for the end of 2008, but for various reasons, this hasn't happened. Once we slipped into mid-October and all the big Christmas-season blockbusters started coming out, it just seemed like a bad idea to schedule Braid for that time period, as it seems likely it'd get released and then disappear.
On the plus side, Blow is in talks to have a Mac native version of the game released as well, and he still isn't ruling out a PlayStation 3 version, should Sony show some sort of interest. Hello Sony?
Braid PC Release [Official Braid Blog - Thanks Haskell!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink