Braid PC Coming Early Next Year

PC gamers eager to get a taste of the innovative gameplay of Jonathan Blow's Braid will have to wait a few more months to get their hands on the award-winning title.

Original scheduled for a late 2008 release, Blow cites the kind of common sense so many large publishing companies tend to ignore as his reason for the new release window of February-March 2009.

I had originally announced the release date for the end of 2008, but for various reasons, this hasn't happened. Once we slipped into mid-October and all the big Christmas-season blockbusters started coming out, it just seemed like a bad idea to schedule Braid for that time period, as it seems likely it'd get released and then disappear.

On the plus side, Blow is in talks to have a Mac native version of the game released as well, and he still isn't ruling out a PlayStation 3 version, should Sony show some sort of interest. Hello Sony?

Braid PC Release [Official Braid Blog - Thanks Haskell!]