Brash Cuts Loose Nearly Completed SAW Game

Last month, Brash Entertainment laid off 20 workers and axed some projects, but pointedly remained committed to publishing a game based on the film SAW. Now that has been cut loose.

The blog Bloody Disgusting, quoting unidentified sources, says SAW is seeking a new home. The project was near completion and voiceover work had already begun.

Of course, this is similar to how Ghostbusters bounced about when Sierra bit the dust — movie IP, nearly finished game — and maybe that bodes well for SAW's survival. But they're also completely different films, with different fan bases, so who knows.

When last heard from, SAW was a third-person survival horror game, produced by David S. Cohen and powered by Unreal Engine 3. Decent credentials, so if you were at all curious about this game, there's a reasonable shot you could see it.

Exclusive Saw the Video Game Update [Bloody Disgusting, via Destructoid]

Comments

  • ersatz Guest

    Now that's what I call a murder simulator.

    0
  • H Guest

    who needs a Saw game?
    the movies are sadistic pieces of crap.

    0
  • mikezombie777 Guest

    The SAW movies aren't even worthy of being called gory or disturbing. People who harp on about how 'sadistic and disturbing' they are have obviously never seen an underground horror movie in their life. SAW is run of the mill mainstream garbage, created by pretentious tools. Try giving Cannibal Holocaust a watch and then you'll understand.

    0
  • James T Guest

    There's a key in your stomach etc

    0

