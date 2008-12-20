Breaking: Nintendo DSi Still Doing Awesome In Japan

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Weekly sales of the Nintendo DSi in Japan have doubled over where they were just two weeks prior, moving an impressive 173,000 this week. Overall, Nintendo sold almost 300,000 hardware units to Japanese consumers.

That's with over 90,000 Wiis and more than 30,000 Nintendo DS Lites, according to Media Create. PlayStation 3 sales held steady, moving nearly three times what the Xbox 360 sold in a week. The PSP still continues to perform extremely well, even with only a handful of games in the top thirty.

Weekly hardware sales for the week of December 8th to the 14th are as follows.

• Nintendo DSi - 173,693
• Wii - 91,641
• PSP - 71,540
• PlayStation 3 - 33,688
• Nintendo DS - 31,120
• Xbox 360 - 11,797
• PlayStation 2- 6,659

Media Create Weekly Sales

