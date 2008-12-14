Britain has Septuagenarian Gamers, Too

The Best Headphones Of 2019

First we found a 78-year-old Japanese gamer, now there's a 70-year-old Brit who is likewise an FPS enthusiast. He's completed Call of Duty: World at War single-player at all difficulty levels. Gamezine has the interview.

"My family, I think they approve because it stops me hanging around on street corners and getting into mischief, LOL," says Stanley Thompson, and yes, that LOL is all his, too. "When I tell people that I play FPS games online, they say, "what at your age?" So I tell them it keeps my mind sharp and gives me something to do other than watching TV all day."

Thompson, 70, is a member of the gaming clan *TBE* TheBritishEmpire.org (his nicknames are IraAten, IraAten*TBE* and Maybe70uk.) His preferred games are a who's who of the FPS genre — Joint Operations, Battlefield, Call of Duty, Medal of Honour. But he got his start as a serious gamer back in 2000 with Monster Truck Madness, and another racer. I'd love to see a 62-year-old guy racing monster trucks online. It's way more hilarious than getting your arse shot by someone old enough to have a living memory of World War II.

An Interview with a 70 Year Old FPS Gamer [Gamezine]

