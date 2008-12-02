British Sales Charts

The Best Headphones Of 2019

So this is Christmas...and what have you done...bought Mario Kart Wii again....and Brain Training for your mum...

Yes, as Christmas draws nearer, the silly season gets a little sillier in Britain, as the nation races to stuff its collective stocking with as many first-party Nintendo titles as is humanly possible. Doesn't matter if they've already bought them. There's no Mario Kart Wii 2 or Wii Fit 2 out, so they'll just buy the first ones again.

On a more conspiratorial note, you'll notice Resistance 2 debuting all the way down at #6. That's a rather poor debut for one of Sony's biggest titles for the year, no? Well, it seems there have been a few hiccups, with distributor EUK in the process of going tits-up. This has left many stores in the UK without copies of the game.

While the majors like GAME and HMV weren't affected, a number of smaller stores were, which at least partly explains why the much-hyped alien shooter couldn't finish ahead of a DS game that's been out for 2.5 years.

