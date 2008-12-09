Anything new for this (well, last) week's British sales charts, Britons? Um....nope! Christmas time is Nintendo time, so it shouldn't surprise you to see Nintendo titles clogging up the top half of the charts. Hell, even Nintendogs and Wii Music are up there (telling note: Nintendogs is outselling Animal Crossing Wii).
