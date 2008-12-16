British Sales Charts

While LittleBigPlanet's sales have been disappointing in the US, things might be on the up in Ol' Blighty! The game has surged from 21st to 6th on the charts as of last week.

Why the emphasis on 6th place? Well, for one, that's a big gain. And everyone loves a comeback story. But the other is that I'm sick and bloody tired of talking about Nintendo every time these charts come up, so it's nice to ignore the glut of DS and Wii games for once.



[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]