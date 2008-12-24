British Sales Charts

Don't be confused. Those charts from yesterday were the overall holiday charts, compiling the top-sellers for the past few weeks. This post? The top-selling games for the week ending December 20.

And for the week ending December 20, it was Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Call of Duty Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo and Nintendo (and LittleBigPlanet!).

Oh, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympics. Thought we'd seen the last of him, but no, like a good flesh-eating creature of the night, he will return from the dead to feast on the flesh of the living.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack]