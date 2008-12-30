These British sales charts are for the week ending December 27. Or, as it's more commonly known, the "oh my Lord I've got last-minute Christmas shopping to do" week.

Which explains why Mario Kart Wii sits atop the charts. And why Wii Play is right behind it. And why, when we thought it had breathed its last, rasping breath, Mario & Sonic at the Olympics isn't just back in the charts, but back in the top ten.

