Bruce Shelley To Enter AIAS Hall Of Fame

Bruce Shelley - the nice man who helped bring you Civilisation, Railway Tycoon, Age of Empires and other classics - is to be inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall Of Fame.

Shelly got his big break working with Sid Meier at Microprose - culminating in the production of Civilisation, which has eaten up so much of my time that I should probably go along to the ceremony at the 2009 D.I.C.E. Summit (February 18th in Las Vegas) and either thank him personally or serve him with a writ.

Does anyone know if there is an actual Hall of Fame - as in an actual building? Do inductees get to hang out there and sip cocktails? All this and less is revealed in the full press release, after the jump.

FROM BOARD GAMES TO VIDEOGAMES; VISIONARY BRUCE SHELLEY TO BE INDUCTED INTO HALL OF FAME OF THE ACADEMY OF INTERACTIVE ARTS & SCIENCES



CALABASAS, Calif. - December 4, 2008 - The Academy of Interactive Arts &

Sciences (AIAS) has announced that Bruce Shelley will be the 12th inductee

into the Academy's Hall of Fame. Shelley is the preeminent game designer,

who assisted Sid Meier in bringing the award winning Civilization and

Railroad Tycoon to the world, and later the Age of Empires strategy games

with Ensemble Studios. These games are long considered some of the greatest

games of all time.

PC Gamer named Shelley one of the 25 Game Gods in 1999, and in 2002, GameSpy

named him the 8th most influential person in gaming.

The Hall of Fame Award will be presented by Tony Goodman, founder of

Ensemble Studios, at the 12th Annual Interactive Achievement Awards®, hosted

by actor, comedian and avid video game player, Jay Mohr, and will take place

during the 2009 D.I.C.E. Summit on Thursday, February 18, 2009 at the Red

Rock Resort in Las Vegas.

As one of the organization's highest honors, candidates are annually voted

on by the Academy's prominent Board of Directors, of which Bruce Shelley

served from 2000-2006. Induction into the Hall of Fame is bestowed upon

individuals who've contributed a significant advancement within the industry

while demonstrating proven success and leadership.

Bruce Shelly has been collecting board games his whole life, and estimates

he has over 500. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse

University and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

simultaneously, and then studied economics in graduate school at the

University of Virginia. But his interest in games won out over academics.

In 1980, he joined friends from the UVA game club to form a role-playing

game company called Iron Crown Enterprises, acquiring the licence to make

games based on The Lord of the Rings. After a brief period at Simulations

Publications in New York, Avalon Hill became his next stop, designing a

variety of games including 1830 and Titan.

In 1988, Shelley made the transition to computer games, joining Microprose.

After working on a variety of projects, including F-19 Stealth Fighter, he

was assigned to work with Sid Meier as his producer/assistant designer. They

collaborated on Railroad Tycoon, Covert Action and Civilization.

Civilization was one of the most important marks in the videogame industry

when it was released in 1991.

In 1995, while freelance writing, having five strategy guides published,

Shelley joined another friend from the UVA game club, Tony Goodman who had

just started Ensemble Studios. Shelley helped the new studio establish its

development processes and principles, and created the hugely successful Age

of Empires series, which to date has sold more than 20 million copies

worldwide. He has traveled the world acting as a spokesman for Ensemble

Studios and its games, and as a guest speaker at numerous conferences.

Tony Goodman states, "Bruce has always been at the centre of the gaming

universe. He sprang onto the scene at Avalon Hill and SPI designing board

games that would become the models for modern videogames. He was a central

figure at Microprose working on one of the most defining products of the

industry's early years, and he was the Godfather of Ensemble Studios

presiding over Age of Empires, which is one of the most influential

franchises of today's mature videogame industry.

Ensemble Studios, is a Microsoft owned development studio, and has Halo Wars

coming out in 2009.

Shelley will join an elite group of 11 other interactive entertainment

industry luminaries in the AIAS Hall of Fame: Trip Hawkins (Electronic

Arts), Peter Molyneux (Lionhead Studios), Yu Suzuki (Sega), Will Wright

(Maxis), John Carmack (id Software), Hironobu Sakaguchi (Square Enix), Sid

Meier (Firaxis Games), Shigeru Miyamoto (Nintendo), Richard Garriott (origin

Systems), Dan/Danielle Bunten Berry (Ozark Landscape), and Michael Morhaime

(Blizzard Entertainment).

Mr. Shelley humbly states "I am deeply honored to receive this award. I

believe it also honors my colleagues over the years at Microprose and

especially Ensemble Studios, from whom I have learned so much. I am very

grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and hope that in return

I have given something back to this great industry."

