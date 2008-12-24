Bruce Springsteen Coming To Guitar Hero World Tour, Free

Activision is giving Guitar Hero World Tour owners a pair of tracks from "The Boss," no charge, in the weeks surrounding Super Bowl Sunday. Oh, and they just happen to coincide with Bruce's new album.

Bruce Springsteen, who will be performing during the Super Bowl half-time show to help promote his soon to be released record Working On A Dream, is giving two gratis tracks to owners of the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Wii versions of GHWT. The tracks consist of one new, "My Lucky Day," and one old, "Born To Run."

Wal-Mart's Check Out Blog dates them for January 27 and February 4 of next year. Bruuuuuuuce!

