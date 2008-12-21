Bungie Leaves Mythic Map Pack Stocking Stuffer

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Alert reader KilOMisFiT spotted a Bungie update on Halo 3, accompanied by holiday wishes and this new screenshot.

UPDATE: Hawty McBloggy says: "The screenshot you posted is actually Orbital, one of the three multiplayer maps in the Mythic Map Pack that releases around the same time as Halo Wars. If you click on the image, it has this in the url, "H3_MP_Orbital_Tether.jpg"

Bungie had a little more to say about Halo 3:ODST in a weekly update.

The game, which releases Fall 2009, is currently "representational" which means theoretically it's playable end-to-end. Which Bungie did on Wednesday. "The entire studio was pulled "offline" on Wednesday - diverted from their other work - to play through Halo 3: ODST," they said, noting "the first playthrough is all business."

However, this first playthrough has none of the pro voice talent yet, meaning "here's still quite a bit of Microsoft Mike and studio talent in the mix, standing in until the professional actors lend their voices to us." Studio talent includes Bungie exec Joseph Staten. "Marine voice actor, check. ODST voice actor, check. Female marine voice actress, he's got that down too. The man has range."

Bungie Weekly Update [Bungie]

