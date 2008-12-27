The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bungie Teases Us With Halo 3: ODST Concept Art

Bungie must have been in a good mood when they decided to put out some nice concept art for us to salivate over.

Besides a look at the armors, we get sketches of some scenery and architecture as well as the drop pods. I put a few of them after the jump.

Ok, I'll stop talking now so you so you can start gawking.


Here are just a sample of the total artwork released today. Click the link at the bottom for the rest as well as high res versions.

Bungie Weekly Update: 12/26/08

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles