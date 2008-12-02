The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Burnout Paradise Finally Getting Paid DLC

After pampering us for the past year with huge chunks of free downloadable content, Burnout Paradise developer Criterion is finally ready to reach into our wallets again with Big Surf Island.

Big Shot Island is a huge new playground for Burnout Paradise, with an emphasis on huge jumps and plenty of opportunities to wreck your vehicles in creative ways. Originally slated to be free DLC, that has since changed. Why?

Big Surf is the culmination of everything we learned creating Paradise City, and we want it to bring you a truly spectacular new experience - the highlight of a year of incredible premium content. Burnout already delivers incredible value for money - literally hundreds of hours of gameplay with your original disk or PSN purchase, plus more with the free Cagney Pack and free Burnout Paradise Bikes.

I say thank goodness. They were giving us so much free stuff I was pretty sure we were going to have to sleep with them sooner or later.

Welcome to Big Surf Island! [Criterion Blog via Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles