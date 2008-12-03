Buy Your Own Sackboy

On the off chance you're not already sick of LittleBigPlanet's over-exposed Sackboys, boy, are you in for a merchandise-related treat.
Officially-licensed replica Sackboys are now available for purchase from online retailer Play-Asia. They're small (at either 4" or 10"), they're ugly (what, no adorable slack-jawed grin?), they're guaranteed to not sing offending verses of the Quran and they go for either $US9.90 (4") or $US15.90 (10") each.
Watch them sell out like *that*.
LittleBigPlanet Plushies [Play Asia, via PS3F]
